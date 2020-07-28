gold
Representational image

Gold Price Hits Record in Bhubaneswar, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 54,310 and Rs 49,790 respectively, today.

Earlier on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 53,490 and Rs 49,060 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 820 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rises by 730 rupees/ 10 grams.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Covid-19. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases the yellow metal business is severely affected. Ongoing restrictions on the closure of shopping malls and shops has added grievance to the business.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,660 Rs 50,660
New Delhi Rs 52,010 Rs 50,810
Chennai Rs 54,310 Rs 49,790
Kolkata Rs 52,460 Rs 51,060

 

