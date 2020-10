Gold Price For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold price increases again in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, gold recorded Rs 53,240 for 24 carat per 10 grams while 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 48,810.

On Saturday, gold recorded Rs 52,360 for 24 carat per 10 grams while price of 22 carat recorded Rs 48,000 per 10 grams.

On the other head, silver price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 62,900/ Kg.

Gold price in different cities of India: