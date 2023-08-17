Gold price decreases in India today, Check rates in your city

gold rate today
Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal decreased in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today (17 August 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,890 in India. Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,550 Rs 54,600
Mumbai Rs 59,400 Rs 54,450
Chennai Rs 57,700 Rs 54,950
Kolkata Rs 59,400 Rs 54,450
Hyderabad Rs 59,400 Rs 54,450
Bangalore Rs 59,400 Rs 54,450
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,400 Rs 54,450

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has decreased in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,400, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,450.

