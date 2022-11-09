Boat Wave Ultima smartwatch launched in India at just Rs 2999

Gadgets manufacturer Boat has launched its latest smartwatch Boat Wave Ultima in the Indian market. The smartwatch costs just Rs 2999 and offers a plethora of features under a budget. The smartwatch offers more than 100 sports modes along with a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset. Additionally, the Boat Wave Ultima smartwatch offers built-in HD speaker along with a microphone.

The Boat Wave Ultima smartwatch is available in three attractive colours including Real Green, Raging Red and Active Black. The smartwatch is available on Flipkart as well as Boat’s official website.

BoAt Wave Ultima features

The BoAt Wave Ultima gets an edge to edge 1.8-inch curved arc display. The company offers soft silicon straps for the watch while the smartwatch gets a light aluminium alloy dial. The chipset of the smartwatch is a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset and offers Bluetooth calling feature along with built-in HD speaker and a microphone. The sports modes include active sports like yoga, swimming, running and much more.

The health features on the smartphone include blood oxygen levels, heart rate monitor, stress monitor and much more. Other important feature on the device include find my phone, DND, world clock, stopwatch, music controls and much more.

The BoAt Wave Ultima is IP68 water and dust resistant and can withstand rough tasks during day to day use. When it comes to battery backup the BoAt Wave Ultima offers a battery backup up to 10 days and 3 days with Bluetooth calling.