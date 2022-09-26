New retro-styled motorcycle Kawasaki W175 launched in India at Rs 1.47 lakh

Kawasaki has launched a new retro-styled motorcycle in India. The much-anticipated two-wheeler is called ‘Kawasaki W175’ and has a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the smallest and most affordable bike offering from Kawasaki in India.

Kawasaki W175 price, variant

The popular two-wheeler manufacturer has launched two variants for the Kawasaki W175 that is Standard and Special Edition. The standard Edition W175 has a price of Rs 1.47 lakh and the Special Edition costs Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company offers the retro-styled motorcycle in Ebony (Standard), and Candy Persimmon Red (Special Edition) colour options.

Kawasaki W175 engine, features

The W175 has a highly rigid and durable frame that contributes to it’s unhurried handling character. The semi- double cradle configuration also complements the retro styling, its simple design lending itself to customization.

Befitting its W moniker, the W175 features a traditional, simple design Kawasaki’s other authentic retro models. And with a quality of materials and the fit-and-finish of a larger-class machine, the W175 stands out from the crowd.

The W175 is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air-cooled engine that produces 13 PS of max power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox. The retro-styled bike has 30 mm telescopic front forks with dual shock absorbers at the back as the suspension system. The engine tank has a fuel capacity of 12 litres.

The Braking duties are taken care of by a single 270 mm disc brake up front and a drum brake at the back with single-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle flaunts spoked wheels, a halogen headlamp, an analog instrument cluster and a single-seat setup. The wheelbase measures 1,320mm. The overall dimension of the bike is 2,005 x 805 x 1,050 mm. The 60W headlamp is as bright as that of larger-class models. The bright headlamp offers excellent night-time visibility.

The other highlights of the bike includes an asymmetric semi digital- Retro style speedometer complemented by an odometer, trip meter and indicator lamps. Like the other models in the W family, a “W” emblem on the speedometer face adds a classy touch.

The W175 is also Kawasaki’s first made in India motorcycle. The Kawasaki W175 motorcycle will compete against the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin, even though the two motorcycles are not its direct rivals considering their engine specifications. The new Kawasaki W175 will also rival the Yamaha FZ-X.