Lexus to launch second-gen NX in India on March 9

Lexus will launch the second-gen NX on March 9 in India. The bookings for the luxury compact SUV is already underway. The second-gen NX is going to be offered in three variants here: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

The second-gen NX model is developed on the TNGA-K platform, which is also used on the Toyota RAV4.

Second-gen Lexus NX features

The new NX has received several cosmetic upgrades including sharper and sleeker LED headlight, new integrated LED DRLs, and taillight clusters. At the rear end, the LED taillights are connected by a horizontal light bar with a ‘Lexus’ inscription.

Interior

The company has packed a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be operated via voice commands, an optional heads-up display, and leather upholstery inside the SUV. The center console has now got a infotainment controller touchpad, a 7-inch multi-information digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control.

The other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 8-way powered, power adjustable and ventilated front seats, and an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Engine

The new NX will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine with two electric motors that will churn out a power of 240PS and 250Nm. The company could offer it with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options, but only with an automatic transmission. The carmaker has claimed that the SUV will be able to go 55km in electric-only mode.

Dimension

In terms of dimension, the SUV will likely measure 4,660m long, 1,865mm wide, 1,640mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,690mm.

Price of Second-gen Lexus NX (expected)

We expect the second-gen Lexus SUV to be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards.

The 2022 NX will compete against the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the Indian market.

