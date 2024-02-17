Are you Paytm FASTag holder? RBI asks users to switch to other banks by March 15

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been removed from the list of authorized FASTags providers by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). If you are someone who is using Fastag issued by Paytm then you are advised to purchase Fastag from banks that are in the list. The deadline to do so is extended up to March 15. Post the date the Fastag issued by Paytm will not work.

If you have money in your Paytm account it can be refunded.

What to do if you are a Paytm FASTag holder

As FASTag can be linked only to one vehicle or vice-versa, a user needs to deactivate their old FASTag and get a new FASTag. Sans deactivating their old FASTag, a user has to do the KYC done. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has mentioned that the customers need to close PPBL accounts and seek refund.

We have mentioned below some steps about deactivating Paytm FASTag, getting a new FASTag below.

Paytm FASTag account deactivation

Users should keep in mind that deactivating FASTag is a permanent process and after deactivation they are supposed to get a new one.

Deactivating through Paytm app

Open Paytm app

Tap on Profile icon which is present on top left corner

Go to help and support

Tap on Banking Services and Payments

Select FASTag option and then select “Chat with us” to activate deactivation

Deactivating through FASTag Paytm Portal

Login on FASTag Paytm Portal

Enter FASTag number, registered mobile number and other details to verify

Click on “Help and Support” option

Click on “I Want to Close My FASTag Profile”

After following one of the above-mentioned ways, your FASTag will be deactivated. Users can either buy a FASTag from one of the 32 banks listed on NHAI’s website or can directly order from NHAI.

The banks listed on NHAI’s website include Airtel Payments Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank and others.

Getting a FASTag online from NHAI