Annual prepaid plans by Reliance Jio that users can opt for

Reliance Jio is one of the biggest telecom service provider in India and it offers some great annual plans for its prepaid users. These plans offer 5G data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/ day and subscription to various Jio apps.

The Annual Plans offered by Reliance Jio include Rs 2999 plan, Rs 3225 plan, Rs 3226 plan, Rs 3227 plan, Rs 3178 plan as well as Rs 3662 plan.

Rs 2999 plan: This plan offers daily data of 2.5 GB and a validity of 365 days. The total data offered in the plan is 912.5GB. Other benefits offered in the plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 3662 plan: This plan offers daily data of 2.5 GB and a validity of 365 days. The total data offered in the plan is 912.5GB. Other benefits offered in the plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, subscription to Jio apps etc. The only difference that this plan has with Rs 2999 plan is the subscription to Sony LIV and ZEE5.

Rs 3226 plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data and a validity of 365 days. The total data offered in the plan is 730GB. Other benefits offered in the plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, subscription to Jio apps and Sony LIV.

Rs 3225 plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data and a validity of 365 days. The total data offered in the plan is 730GB. Other benefits offered in the plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, subscription to Jio apps and ZEE5.

Rs 3227 plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data and a validity of 365 days. The total data offered in the plan is 730GB. Other benefits offered in the plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, subscription to Jio apps and Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Rs 3178 plan: The Rs 3178 yearly plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers daily data of 2GB/day. The total data offered in the plan is 730GB. Other benefits offered in the plan include 100 SMS/day, Disney+Hotstar, JioCinema etc.