Tesla to set up factories in India, may emerge as the country’s third largest car manufacturer

After much wait and anticipation, Elon Musk’s Tesla seems to have come in terms with the proposal of setting up a car factory in the country. In recent development it has come to light that as many as 5 lakh electric vehicles will be produced in the country, annually. The price of the car is likely to start from Rs. 20 lakh

If that is not it, if everything goes as planned, Tesla may emerge as India’s third largest car manufacturer company. Reportedly, Tesla is also looking forward to using its Indian factory as an export base to ship cars to different countries across the Indo-Pacific region.

With its innovative technology and commitment to sustainable transportation, Tesla has been steadily expanding its global footprint, and India seems to be the next destination on its ambitious journey.

These discussions came to light in the late 2021 when the Tesla officials visited the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and met with the then secretary of the Ministry, Giridhar Aramane.

Tesla began the production of electric vehicles back in the year 2008. The first one to be launched in the market was Tesla Roadster. Roadster showed that EVs could be Carbon friendly and cool. It was, however, discontinued in 2012. Tesla’s longest running EV till date is the Model S Sedan, whose production began in the year 2012. Next, the model Y was launched in March 2020.

As of now, Tesla’s aim is to expand its global production with three new EVs: Tesla Semi, Cybertruck, and a 2nd generation Roadster.