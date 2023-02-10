Tata Nexon facelift spied ahead of launch, expected to get new design and engine update

Tata Nexon is expected to get a facelift very soon in India and it will get various upgrades too. The updated Tata Nexon was spied ahead of its launch on Indian roads for the first time while being tested. However, it was heavily camouflaged from the exterior and nothing much about the changes could be spotted.

Even though it could not be confirmed, it has been reported that Tata Motors is working on a major update of the Tata Nexon SUV. We expect that the SUV will have a new front profile as well as a split headlight design. On the rear too, the SUV will get major design updates. There might be the presence of new alloy wheels on the car as they were camouflaged. Both the bumpers of the car are also expected to get a minor design change.

As far as it is seen, the all-new Nexon gets a sunroof, roof rails as well as shark fin antenna. From the interior, the car might get various updates like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, refreshed digital instrument cluster and much more.

When it comes to the engine, we might get a refreshed unit in the facelifted Nexon. The new Nexon might get a turbo petrol engine that was showcased in the Auto Expo 2023 with the Curvv ICE. The new generation of 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine will be present in the SUV. The engine will churn out 125hp of power and 225Nm of torque. On the other hand, the current generation of 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 120hp power and 170Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is expected to be continued on the facelifted SUV. We expect that the transmission in the new variants will be manual/ automatic.

The Nexon facelift is expected to be offered between Rs 7.80 lakh- Rs 14.30 lakh. It will launch in 2024 and will rival compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue etc.