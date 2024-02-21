2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India; Price starts at Rs 6.99 lakh

Kawasaki has introduced an updated version of its middleweight motorcycle Z650RS. The new Z650RS bike has not received many upgrades mechanically. The newest addition to the Z650RS is a two-level traction control system as standard.

The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, which is 7,000 more than the running one.

Kawasaki Z650RS design, engine, features

The Kawasaki Z650RS continues to sport the modern-classic design. It features an all-LED lighting, a shortened, flat tail section and runs on allured spoke-wheel-like alloys. A round headlamp and a horizontally swept tail lamp that give a neo-retro look.

Powering the Z650RS is the same parallel-twin 649cc engine that churns out 68hp and 64Nm torque. A trellis main frame houses the engine. The frame is borrowed from the Z650 but the subframe has been tweaked.

Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and a monoshock, while the braking relies on dual 286mm discs at the front and a single 172mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle also features an accessible 800mm seat height, but that comes at the expense of ground clearance, of which only a scant 125mm is available.

Other features include twin-pod instrumentation with an integrated LCD screen at the centre and two levels of traction control. The first level is more suitable for aggressive riding, while the second level will provide more intervention and would be handy in inclement conditions. The Kawasaki Z650RS rivals the Triumph Trident 660 which, at Rs 8.12 lakh, is priced much higher but also has an extra cylinder, among other improvements.