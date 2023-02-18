2023 Hyundai Verna to go on sale on March 21, Bookings open

Hyundai has confirmed that the new generation Verna will officially go on sale on March 21. The 2023 Hyundai Verna bookings are already underway. The Korean carmaker has also revealed some visual highlights of the new generation sedan along with the powertrain options, and variants.

Engine

The Hyundai Verna will be available in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX (O) and two engine options.

Hyundai will likely offer the 2023 edition of the Hyundai Verna with a new sporty and thrilling 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The petrol engine is expected to be offered with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) as well as a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). The engine is expected to offer maximum power and torque.

On the other hand, the existing 1.5L Mpi Petrol engine will also be offered in the car. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The 2023 Verna will be a petrol-only variant which means it will not have any diesel variants. The petrol engines will be RDE as well as E20 compliant.

Features

The 2023 Verna will be physically larger than its outgoing version. The feature list will have the addition of a 360-degree camera, a bigger touchscreen system, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Price

The new Hyundai Verna is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) as against the current price of Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment.