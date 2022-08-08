Horoscope for August 9, 2022: Aries, Gemini, and others, know Your Astrological Predictions

Let us know our horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for us. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs for August 9.

This is your forecast for August 9.

Aries

You have some worries during this cycle. It won’t be as big a deal as you’re making it. You seem to generate a great deal of nervous energy and buzz around whatever you do now. You can identify problems quickly. You’re also able to construct a plan of attack. Resolve any issues one at a time. Your self-image is at odds with a situation calling for adaptability and discretion. What seems like a great social opportunity could lead to an embarrassing scenario. Be yourself and don’t apologise for it.

Taurus

Sometimes relationships are a painstaking effort. To get to the spicy stuff, you need to attach yourself to a commitment. Crush the problems you perceive in your love life. This is done by educating yourself with new forms of communication. Wash away those uncertainties. Marital affairs will be a challenge during this current cycle. With persistence, a fresh perspective, and loads of love, you can work your relationship. You can make it work better than ever. Travels could be problematic, so tighten up your plans.

Gemini

Learn to count on yourself, not the lottery. You may need to deal with a dominating or ruthless female, possibly a woman in your family. Something will arrive in the neighbourhood that captivates your attention or is annoying. Perhaps some road works or other municipal initiatives will place you under pressure. Intense planetary combinations are spurring you to do something unique. Your thinking is outside the square now, and therefore, you can expect different yet positive results.

Cancer

You have so many issues to deal with now it’s hard to know where to begin. At least you’re not bored. So that can’t be bad, can it? Trying to understand people’s moves can be frustrating now as well. You have to use your instincts to be a step ahead of them. Use your intellect and intuition to get to the truth of the matter today. That way, you can plan your moves without relying on everyone else. You must deal with someone’s criticism. Take it as a part of your learning curve.

Leo

You have some marketable information or goods which you may not have realised. This could be financially viable if only through some inexpensive ads or even a garage sale. Apart from any financial benefit, decluttering your immediate environment will have a tonic effect on your mind and perception. According to Feng Shui, this is also good in terms of creating space to attract bigger and better things into your life. The outer environment often does reflect what’s going on within ourselves.

Virgo

Standing on your head at a job interview isn’t necessary, but you do need to make a lasting impression, somehow. It’s a dog eat dog world out there right now. The current circumstances have made it even tighter to surmount your financial challenges. What is it that differentiates you from your competitors? There’s no point fighting them on their strengths. Fight your competition on their weaknesses. What you must do right now is dig deeper and discover your key strengths.

Libra

Reassess the nature of the work you’re doing. See whether or not you’re earning what you deserve. Are you being short-changed by someone? There’s no point complaining that you’re not getting ahead and not saving enough money. You are the one responsible for where you are and can change things if you want. Earnestness and fearlessness of the two wings of the bird to propel you forward. This is what will get you out of a situation you aren’t satisfied with. If you try to change someone that change has to come from them.

Scorpio

Today, others will be more than happy to oblige but you’ve been feeling a little overlooked recently. This has been playing on your emotions. Balance income and outgoings. You may have to borrow but realize there are consequences to that path of action as well. If you’re losing a little of the edge and enthusiasm for work, take a brief holiday and resume your activities in a week or so. Make sure everything is complete before you start a new chapter in your life.

Sagittarius

Joining forces with colleagues can help get the job done faster today. There’s only so much you can do alone. Pressure builds as others are absent, and the burden falls on your head. Sharing the load will be a relief. You will find yourself in situations where overindulgence, extravagance and strong opinions are themes. On another point, health is still a continuing issue that needs to be dealt with. Try harder to exercise careful judgment and adapt to some of the obligatory events of the festive season.

Capricorn

A fresh perspective is needed now, but you mustn’t waste your valuable time trying to fix a situation beyond repair. You’re searching for meaning that others can’t see. Due to your past experiences, you see precisely what needs to be done. Trying to convey this to others who haven’t had the same understanding may be like pushing the proverbial BS uphill. Adaptability is your keyword now, especially if you’re a parent dealing with unruly children. You are much more adaptable to handle the current pace.

Aquarius

If you’re being governed by someone lazy, discretion is necessary if you plan to point out the error of their ways. If you sense something is wrong and they are causing heartache, you must trust your intuition. Communication at the moment will be more about what’s not said than what is. That will be difficult as your domestic affairs are complicated. At present, everyone is at cross purposes within the family circle. You can sidestep misunderstandings by not making impulsive commitments.

Pisces

It’s the perfect time to follow resolutions, especially if they’ve been dragging your feet for too long. On a money note, overlooked debts are likely to resurface. Even if you sweep them under the rug, they’ll keep reappearing. Don’t avoid them. It’s time to pay off loans and debts or repay favours owed to others. A minor emotional blowup is possible. This is a time when ambiguous or unclear communication with others can resolve. You feel mentally competitive right now.