Hair colour as per your zodiac sign

New Delhi: Choosing the best hair colour that will suit you the best is a challenge. While your eyes may set on a specific pallet, your skin colour, aura or face cutting may suggest something else. If you are one of those who aren’t sure about what colour to go for, maybe this article will help.

The natural colour of your hair depends on numerous factors, such as your genes, current conditions of the hair, the presence of melanin, and other things. Choosing a hair colour according to the zodiac sign could be interesting because every colour is a reflection of your personality and is ruled by the different planets. It’s fun to find out your lucky colour as per your zodiac sign.

Audrey Dsouza, Lead Educator, Hair, Lakme Salon, lists all the hair colours according to the 12 zodiac signs that can help you select yours.

Aries: The first Zodiac, which is ruled by planet Mars is a fire sign, and red is the bright and natural choice of colour for Arians. People ruled by this zodiac sign need a colour that boosts confidence to another level. So go for intense red or burgundy to represent your personality positively.

Taurus: The second zodiac sign is Taurus, which is an earth sign, which means they are hard-working, passionate, calm, and persevering. They better know how to keep patience and when to fight, if necessary. A rose brown, brown to light brown colour represents their overall personality by adding the positive effects of this zodiac sign.

Gemini: The next zodiac sign is Gemini, which is ruled by the planet Mercury and the people in this sign are known for their versatility, dual personality, impulsiveness, and capability of grabbing any opportunity. You can go with blonde or reverse highlights and have fun with contrast to get a perfect hair colour.

Cancer: This fourth zodiac sign is known for its sensitive, emotional, and imaginative nature, which makes a beautiful combination of colour shades. People of this zodiac sign can reflect their personality by adding cinnamon gold or silver shades to their hair. These delicate, low-maintained, and soft but warm colours will give a perfect balance to your personality.

Leo: This sign is characterised by the peculiarity of great leadership and calm nature. People ruled by this zodiac sign are highly confident and passionate about their life. So we suggest you add some honey tones to your hair, or you can also go with blond to open up your personality and further increase your confidence level.

Virgo: Virgos are known for their sense of responsibility, aptness, leniency, and common sense. They can be a bit shy in nature, so it is important to choose a colour with a light reflection instead of a dark one. Light brown, chestnut, or colours similar to the sun’s natural light are the colours that perfectly work with this zodiac sign.

Libra: Fun, glamorous and easy-going are the characteristics of the Libra zodiac sign, and everyone wishes to be around the Libras, so a fantasy colour palette is best suited to their personality. Pale Blue or pink wash hair shade will keep you in trend, and you will be the centre of attention everywhere you go.

Scorpio: Intuitive, reserved, and mysterious are some of the qualities linked to the Scorpio sign, so it is essential to choose a hair colour that perfectly matches their personality. An intense red, dark brown, or bright platinum blond can add more perfection to your overall hair look.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius is energetic, confident, and generous and like inspirational things, and you will feel the same things when you go with the amethyst brown hair colour trend with a little soft purple tone. People with this zodiac sign are also very experimental, so dark blondes going into a pale blonde can help explain their personality.

Capricorn: Capricorns are reserved, deep thinkers, and quiet, which makes them capable of seeing things clearly, and dark colours are suitable for them. If Capricorn is your zodiac sign, go daring with a brown tone with subtle highlights, i.e., deeper baby lights that help to bring out the natural colour and facial features.

Aquarius: This zodiac sign is known for its creative, inspiring, sensitive, and social personality or skills. People in this sign are brave, never afraid of any change, and always ready to handle challenging situations. Rose gold and blue-toned black are perfect for highlighting this sign’s nature and personality.

Pisces: People with Pisces zodiac signs have complex personalities; they are daydreamers, caring, and emotional. So it is always better to choose a colour that represents this water sign positively. So we recommend choosing hair colours like classic and good old shades of deeper brown. These natural hair colour shades can boost their emotional characteristics while keeping them on trend.

Hair colour should suit your personality and choosing one based on your zodiac sign is a fun way to do it. But always remember to get a detailed consultation with your expert at Lakme Salon before making the commitment, so that they can help you find a shade that suits your personality, hair type as well as lifestyle. The salon offers 20 percent off all hair services till October 2, 2022, so this would be the perfect time to make a trip.

(Inputs from IANS)