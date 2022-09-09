Effect of Mercury Retrograde September 2022 on each zodiac sign

Mercury is about to go into its retrograde from September to October 2022. This transition is likely to affect each zodiac sign, but it will always paint a deeper picture of what this experience means for you.

Although Mercury retrograde is not usually considered a good thing, it is important to remember that what you experience during this period isn’t the end of the world. This particular event occurs around three to four times a year, which means Mercury retrograde is a familiar experience to you. It is also an integral part of one’s annual solar journey.

This transition lasts for three to weeks and has a way of bringing clarity to unresolved issues from your past. As the Mercury begins its

During this period, Mercury brings sudden dramatic down drum experiences to the zodiac and brings attention to situations that remain unsettled, providing you a platform to gain closure and leave the past behind.

On September 9, Mercury will retrograde in Libra. It will then re-enter Virgo on September 23 and then station there till October 2. Libra is an air sign associated with harmony, friendship, and romance, and Mercury retrograding on it can create major misunderstandings in everyone’s relationships. However, the shift in Virgo can bring incredible healing and promise a new beginning. It will also help navigate all relationship problems.

Read further to know detailed information on how this autumn Mercury retrograde will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries

Mercury will retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, Aries. This means it’s time to take care of your relationships as it will challenge your understanding of harmony and togetherness. This might bring disappointments and trauma of heartbreak, but only to show you how far you have come since these events. You’re healing, you’ve always been. It’s time to pat on your back for how much progress you have made.

On September 23 Mercury will retrograde back to your sixth house of health and well-being, leading to a feeling of disarray and disorganization. This will encourage you to understand the importance of self-care and that nothing is more important than others. Start preserving your energy instead of wasting it in futile situations.

Taurus

On September 9, when Mercury retrograde will begins, it will start a series of major self-care for you, Taurus. Now is the time to give a look at your habits and current routines that you carry throughout the day. It’s to time to rethink if they are supporting your growth or just draining your energy. Rethink the methods and rituals that you have adapted with time.

Meanwhile, the September 23 retrograde will change your life once again, as it will enter your fifth house of romance and creativity. While this confusing journey comes to its end, you may be rethinking the ways you seek out pleasure and act on your desires. The thought of an old flame might also cross your mind, especially if things were left without closure. The idea of a proper goodbye or a meaningful new hello might feel like the right thing to do. Trust your instincts.

Gemini

Gemini!!! you especially are bound to be affected by this retrograde the most, at an extreme level. And why is that? Well, did you forget that Mercury is your ruling planet? The beginning of this transition on September 9, could lower the heat in your current relationship as the planet will station retrograde in your fifth house of pleasure, lust, and creativity. This could also leave you feeling artistically stifled. There is a good chance you might even reconnect with an old lover and it could remind you of a feeling you’ve been missing. On the other hand, the time span can also encourage you to boost your creative side, and take on projects that you’ve abandoned for a long time. Don’t hesitate to pick up work from where you left off.

When Mercury re-enters your fourth house of home and family on September 23, the experience will grow even more intense for you to process. Towards the end of the astral phase, you may think a lot about mishaps in the family and how to heal. Therefore, take this chance to talk to whomever you have a lot of history with. Luckily, this retrograde will also help you get started on some much-needed house-cleaning, and decorating for fall.

Cancer

Staying at the home doesn’t mean you are free of all problems, Cancer. Whether be it folding laundry that has been waiting for you for a long time or dealing with relatives with contradictory thoughts, every house has its own mess. Probably you are even working too much to enjoy the peace that home provides. With Mercury retrograding in your fourth house of home and family on September 9, you will feel encouraged to heal your relationships with some old companions as well as make some new friends.

On September 23, when Mercury retrogrades back into your third house of communication, the transition will lead you into communication mishaps and stressful misunderstandings. You could hear from people from your past, especially if conversations were left unfinished-without a closure. If you’ve been having trouble getting along with siblings and close friends, this retrograde is likely to force either of you to find the courage to talk about the issue and find a solution.

Leo

Think before you speak, Leo. This Mercury retrograde could cause miscommunications leading to misunderstandings, resulting in harming your mental peace. This astral event is set to take place in your third house of communication, which means some conversations might not get the best end. People who once ghosted you could suddenly show up, prepare yourself for that. Tech errors may be inevitable, hence, remember to triple-check all correspondence and make sure you back up your important documents.

On September 23, when Mercury will retrograde back into your second house of finances and possessions, you will most probably rethink allocating value to all people in your life. Towards the end of this phase, if money is all that is in your head then you could end up feeling empty. But refusing to treat yourself to even the simplest pleasures just because you’re feeling annoyed, will only leave you feeling cheated and paranoid. The idea is to balance, think of your needs, and also value other things in life.

Virgo

It’s your birth month Virgo, and you have been thinking a lot about how much you have grown in the past years. On the top, Mercury being your ruling planet this retrograde will have definite effects on you. When the transition will take place on September 9 your second house of stability and self-worth, will challenge your whole self-esteem. Are you sure you have not been spending your finances on the wrong things? This cosmic event may also leave you feeling like you are unable to satisfy your need for something. It may also challenge you to rethink the list of your values.

On September 23, when Mercury retrograde will re-enter your sign, it will definitely turn things up a notch. This could have you looking at yourself differently, and probably encourage you to change your style. Towards the end of this celestial journey, you will learn to forgive yourself and move on. Cherish the grown you and avoid looking back on cringe and humiliating experiences. Treat yourself the way you would to others when they’re embarrassed- a little understanding.

Libra

Be alert Libra, because this Mercury retrograde has your name on it. It will take place in your first house of the self on September 9, making you question the ways you see yourself. Who are you?- as per the personality you adopt when you are busy pleasing people. Now the time is to know about the real you and remember the person you’ve always been. Especially if you hide that person in order to satisfy someone else’s needs.

However, when Mercury will re-enter your 12th house of spirituality and healing on September 23, the focus of this transit will shift to something more deep and important. Towards the end of this astral event, you may realize that your dreams become more vivid and your emotions seem even more intense. Meanwhile, if you feel lonely with your feelings, remember- somethings are too sacred to be shared.

Scorpio

Scorpio! Your psychic abilities are heightened now. This is the result of Mercury retrograde entering n your spiritual 12th house as of September 9. Due to this, you could be facing your inner demons. However, you are determined to succeed, and that is your greatest strength. Take your emotions as your motivation. Therefore, if you feel more quiet and reserved during this time, cherish this break from all social peripheral as it will give your subconscious a chance to piece together what seems to be missing

On September 23, when Mercury retrograde re-enters your sign at the 11th house of community, it may lead to interesting developments in your social life. You might reconnect with old acquaintances, with whom you have lost touch with. And you will pass a phase of realizing whether you ideals are still aligned. Misunderstandings can cause discord in a group dynamic, so remember to take extra care while building shared trust.

Sagittarius

Not feeling the vibe? If so, it makes sense, because Mercury is stationing retrograde in your 11th house of community on September 9, which may leave you feeling like leaving the party even though you’ve just arrived. If you’re on the outs with your clique, it may be time to communicate and get to the bottom of what went wrong. However, this may not indicate trouble in your friend group at all. Instead, it speaks to the process of reconnecting with old colleagues, acquaintances and teammates you’ve lost touch with. After all, they might have something to teach you. Prepare to learn a lot about what makes a team work together rather than against each other.

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your 10th house of reputation and social standing on September 23, you may find yourself coming to terms with some of the mistakes you’ve made, namely in your career. You may reconnect with your old boss or even your former mentor, as they may have some sage advice that helps you move forward with renewed strength. It’s time to rethink the image you’ve been projecting, especially if your overall brand no longer aligns with your true self.

Capricorn

It’s time to set aside your type-A personality for just a little while, because Mercury is retrograding through your 10th house of career as of September 9. This will likely throw a wrench in some of your professional plans, especially if they were on shaky ground to begin with. It’s time to think outside of the box when it comes to solving work-related problems, because you can’t always rely on someone to do it for you. However, these challenges will also remind you how you handled similar dilemmas in the past. How can you take these experiences and allow them to inform your next move?

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your ninth house of adventure and wisdom as of September 23, it may take you to some unexpected places, especially if these places are familiar to you. It’s time to reconnect with a philosophy you once believed in, because it will help you through a crisis moment. Sometimes, we forget the wisdom we’ve already earned (and all we have to do is take the time to remember it). You may even feel inspired to resume your work on an intellectual project and regain that same momentum. A former classmate or professor may reach out, reminding you that you’re an eternal student of life. There’s always more to learn.

Aquarius

Mercury will station retrograde in your ninth house of travel and expansion on September 9, Aquarius, taking you down an unexpected path. So, as long as it lasts, embrace the delays and detours that force you to take the road less traveled. Don’t panic if you feel like you don’t know where you are, allow the wind to guide you. It is the moments when you feel the most helpless, you deepen your faith in order to move forward. Remember, you will find home even when you’re completely drifted apart.

On September 23, Mercury will retrograde back to your eighth house of transformation, making you relive some of your deepest sorrows. You might end up mourning over something, or someone, that you once had to give up on. Take your time processing your emotions, stop repressing them. The more you face your fears, the less power it will have over you.

Pisces

Current astral transformation might get you in the mood to settle debts and analyze the profits of your investments. This is because Mercury will retrograde in your eighth house of the transaction on September 9. It could bring to your notice some financial conundrums, make sure to be attentive. You could be missing money, it’s time to investigate where it has gone- especially if your records are unorganized. That is not the only sector this retrograde will have its effect on. In fact, it will have more to do with the process of letting go and moving on. You will realize that you have been holding onto your past longer than you should have. It’s time to make peace and set yourself free.

On September 23, when Mercury will retrograde back to your seventh house of partnerships, it may result in a past acquaintance showing up. This person could be an ex-lover, ex-best friend, ex-business associate, or anyone with whom you have unfinished business. As this transition comes to an end, you may find yourself with a deeper understanding of what this person meant to you. The more you understand your former relationship, the more you will understand your current one. Make sure history doesn’t repeat, Pisces.