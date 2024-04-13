Well-known Italian fashion designer, Roberto Cavalli dies

Well-known Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 83.

His fashion brand bearing his name announced the news on Instagram with a note that read, “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished.”

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints.

Fashion designer had designed outfits for several Bollywood celebrities as well including Amy Jackson, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others.

As per Italian news agency ANSA, Roberto Cavalli took his last breath at his home in Florence, Italy.