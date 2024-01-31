Toshkhana Case: Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years jail

Islamabad: Trouble refuses to leave former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he was again sentenced to 14-year-old imprisonment along with his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

The sentence came after one day after he and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to ten years in prison in the Cipher case.

Another court had handed Imran Khan a three-year prison sentence in August for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees in state possession and that he received during his 2018-2022 tenureship.

Khan then clarified that he had legally purchased the gifts, but the government officials denied and said that his aides have sold the gift in Dubai.

Imran and Bushra were also barred from holding any public office for 8 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 787 million each.