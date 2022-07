Colombo: Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday took oath as the new president of Sri Lanka after his victory in a parliament vote to choose a new president for the South Asian country.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s eighth president today morning at the Parliament complex before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Wickremesinghe took oath as the Acting President after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapksa fled the country and resigned last week.