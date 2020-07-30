trump wants election delay
Image Credit: IANS

Postpone Presidential polls till people can safely vote: Trump

By IANS

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday sought that the presidential polls in November be postponed till people can “properly, securely and safely” cast their votes.

Trump, who will be seeking re-election against Democrat rival Joe Biden, alleged increased postal voting, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, could lead to fraud and inaccurate results.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he said in a series of tweets.

He also claimed that mail-in voting, as it is known in the US, would be susceptible to foreign interference.

“The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race,” he said.

Trump also claimed that postal voting was “already proving to be a catastrophic disaster” in areas where it was being tried out.

Several US states want to make postal voting easier due to public health concerns.

You might also like
World

UK extends COVID-19 isolation period to 10 days

World

Nepal opens Mount Everest after nearly 5 months of shutdown

World

PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new Supreme Court…

World

Brazil’s records nearly 70K Covid-19 cases, death toll tops 90,000

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.