Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier won Nobel Prize in Physics

Stockholm: Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for “experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter”, the award-giving body said.

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and U.S. colleague Drew Weissman won the medicine prize for making mRNA molecule discoveries that paved the way for COVID-19 vaccines.

Pierre Agostini (The Ohio State University, Columbus, USA), Ferenc Krausz (Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Garching and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany), and Anne L’Huillier (Lund University, Sweden) have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy, the release said.

The award will be presented in Stockholm at the annual ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”.

