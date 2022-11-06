Passenger plane crashes into lake in Tanzania, 23 rescued

Tanzania: As many as 23 passengers have been rescued after the passenger plane in which they were on-board crashed into the lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday.

According to reports, the plane was scheduled to land at Bukoba airport. However due to some unknown reasons the Precision aircraft crash landed into the lake. Besides, in a viral video of the plane crash it was seen that, the plan was half drowned in the lake.

Soon, the local authority got notification regarding the plane crash. Soon, the rescue team reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation. Through the course of the rescue operation, as many as 23 passengers have been rescued. In the meantime, no news regarding any casualties has been received.

Further details into the matter are awaited.