Passenger plane crashes into lake in Tanzania, 23 rescued

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Passenger plane crashes into lake in Tanzania
Representational Image Credits: IANS

Tanzania: As many as 23 passengers have been rescued after the passenger plane in which they were on-board crashed into the lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday.

According to reports, the plane was scheduled to land at Bukoba airport. However due to some unknown reasons the Precision aircraft crash landed into the lake. Besides, in a viral video of the plane crash it was seen that, the plan was half drowned in the lake.

Soon, the local authority got notification regarding the plane crash. Soon, the rescue team reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation. Through the course of the rescue operation, as many as 23 passengers have been rescued. In the meantime, no news regarding any casualties has been received.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

You might also like
World

Minor among 15 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

World

South Korea participates in Japan’s fleet review for 1st time in 7 years

World

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces bank holiday for King Charles III coronation

World

‘North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.