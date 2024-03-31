Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705, confirms Ministry

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

In a press statement, the Ministry added on Saturday that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 82 people and wounded 98 others in the Palestinian coastal enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

This brings the total death toll to 32,705 and injuries to 75,190, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, according to the Ministry.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage.