Pakistan: Convoy carrying 23 Chinese personnel attacked with IED in Balochistan, 13 feared dead

Balochistan: At least 13 people including 9 Pakistani soldiers and four Chinese nationals were feared dead following an attacked on them with improvised explosive device (IED) in Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan on Sunday.

According to media reports, the IED blast took places near the Gwadar police station in Balochistan when the convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers was passing the police station.

Till the filling of this reports, no one has owned the responsibility of the attack, but the attack is suspected to be by the Pakistani terrorists.

More details are awaited.