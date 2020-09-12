London: The schedules launching date of Coronavirus vaccine prepared by Oxford University into the markets had to be postponed at the last moment following illness of a volunteer who had gone through the vaccine trails earlier. The trial has resumed from today.

Reportedly, AstraZeneca has announced that The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has declared the vaccine to be safe for clinical trials after its investigations.

CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot said that the vaccine is expected to be available by the end of this year. He also added that the whole world has centred its attention towards the results of the vaccine trials.

As per sources, the AstraZeneca vaccine is undergoing its last stage of human trials, which was paused due to the illness of a volunteer facing the trial on September 6.

The scientists of Oxford University are believing ChAdOx1nCoV-19 (AZD1222) vaccine trails to be successful and available in the markets very soon.

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be available in the markets by the end of 2020.