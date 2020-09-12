Oxford vaccine update

Oxford vaccine trials resumed: Expected in markets by end of 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau

London: The schedules launching date of Coronavirus vaccine prepared by Oxford University into the markets had to be postponed at the last moment following illness of a volunteer who had gone through the vaccine trails earlier. The trial has resumed from today.

Reportedly, AstraZeneca has announced that The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has declared the vaccine to be safe for clinical trials after its investigations.

CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot said that the vaccine is expected to be available by the end of this year. He also added that the whole world has centred its attention towards the results of the vaccine trials.

Related News

Covid-19 Cases Surpass 27 Million In The World, Deaths Cross…

Lowest Single-day Covid-19 Cases In Over A Month In…

Covid-19 Affecting Mental Health Of Millions Globally; WHO

Covid positive man gets married from Hospital bed

As per sources, the AstraZeneca vaccine is undergoing its last stage of human trials, which was paused due to the illness of a volunteer facing the trial on September 6.

The scientists of Oxford University are believing ChAdOx1nCoV-19 (AZD1222) vaccine trails to be successful and available in the markets very soon.

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be available in the markets by the end of 2020.

You might also like
World

Covid-19 Cases Reaches 28.3 Million Worldwide, Death Toll Over 913,000

World

Massive California Wildfire, 10 Dead, More Than 16 Missing

World

US revokes visas for 1,000 Chinese students and researchers

World

Over 2,100 University of Tennessee students, staff quarantined after spike in corona…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7