India to host Miss World Pageant after 28 years

New Delhi: India is going to host the 71st Miss World pageant after 28 years. The event will be streamed and telecast worldwide.

Confirming about the news, the official page of Miss World took to X and wrote, “Chairman of Miss World, Julia Morley CBE stated, “Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World. A celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment awaits. Get ready for a spectacular journey! #MissWorldIndia #BeautyWithAPurpose.”

Last time, the Miss World pageant was held in India in 1996. While, in the very year, India’s Reita Faria Powell became the first Indian woman to win the Miss World crown.

Later in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought home the Miss World crown, while Diana Hayden was crowned the title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey god Miss World crown 1999, at the same time Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Miss World title in the year 2000. After nearly 17 years, Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World crown in 2017.

Poland’s Karolina Bielawska was the last winner in yesteryear and will crown the next Miss World at the end of the event.

