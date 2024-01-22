Hindu diaspora in UK celebrates homecoming of Bhagwan Ram

New Delhi: the Hindu diaspora in the United Kingdom has celebrated the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram following the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ramlalla statue in Ayodhya.

To celebrate the historical happening the Hindu diaspora in the UK adorned London city with digital banners. The banners read “UK celebrates the homecoming of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya.” This was reported by ANI on X platform.

“…Lord Ram’s ‘urja’ must be inculcated in life and thus transform it. We are happy that we celebrated this event (‘pranpratishtha’ of Ram Temple) in the UK as well…It is a glorious moment for our culture, for Sanatana Dharma,” said a member of the Indian Diaspora in London.

Also read: PM Modi To Participate In Parakram Diwas Program At Red Fort Tomorrow