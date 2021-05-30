Global Covid-19 caseload tops 169.7Mn, With 3.52 Mn Deaths

By IANS
Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 169.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.52 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 169,773,989 and 3,529,577, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,251,717 and 594,304, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,729,247 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,471,600), France (5,719,877), Turkey (5,235,978), Russia (4,995,613), the UK (4,496,823), Italy (4,213,055), Argentina (3,732,263), Germany (3,684,672), Spain (3,668,658) and Colombia (3,363,061), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 461,057 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (322,512), Mexico (223,072), the UK (128,037), Italy (126,002), Russia (118,781) and France (109,518).

 

