Engine cover of Southwest Boeing 737 fell off during take-off in Denver, flight returns to airport

Denver: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 returned after the engine cowling fell off and struck the wing flap during take-off in Denver on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in an official statement, informed that the Boeing 737 landed safely at Denver International Airport. Meanwhile, the passengers headed to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport were being shifted to another jet. The incident occurred at 8.15 am local time.

The statement further informed that due to this Southwest Flight 3695 was three hours late. Notably, this is the second mishap this week for the Southwest airlines.

Earlier, a Southwest flight from Texas was cancelled on Thursday after a report of an engine fire. Reportedly, one of the two engines had a fire that needed to be put out.

Following the incidents, the Federal Aviation Administration has initiated investigation into the matters. Boeing has been facing intense criticism since a door plug panel tore off a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet at 16,000 feet on January 5.

Meanwhile, dozens of UK flights were cancelled on Saturday as Storm Kathleen brought strong winds and triggered the warmest day of the year so far, leaving travellers stranded in Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester and Birmingham.

More than 130 flights departing and arriving at UK airports were cancelled after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the north-west and south-west of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

