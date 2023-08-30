Drone attack damages planes at Pskov Airport in Northwestern Russia

Pskov: A drone attack caused significant damage to four heavy transport planes at Pskov Airport in northwestern Russia on Wednesday. Regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported the incident on social media, sharing a video showing a massive fire at the scene.

Vedernikov stated, “The defence ministry is repelling a drone attack in Pskov’s airport. I arrived on the site at the very start of the incident. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties. The scope of damage is now being assessed,” in a post on his Telegram channel.

Although unconfirmed, Russian media reports suggested that four Ilyushin 76 transport planes were affected by the attack, as reported by the BBC.

Pskov is situated over 600 kilometers (372 miles) away from Ukraine and is located near the border with Estonia.

In a separate development, the Russian Defence Ministry announced early Wednesday that an aircraft from its naval fleet had destroyed four “high-speed military boats in the Black Sea carrying assault groups of the Ukrainian special operations forces, comprising a total of 50 men.”