Doctors gave UK woman 24 hours to live, Know details

A UK woman shows how she defeated a life-threatening disease with her resilience. The 33-year-old Victoria Danson from Chorley was admitted to the hospital due to intense abdominal pains.

Danson was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) after numerous visits to the doctor for a year.

At the hospital, Ms Danson was given 24 hours to live as she had abscess in her abdomen that resulted in deadly sepsis. The doctors advised an urgent surgery to remove the abscess over her ovaries.

Doctors removed 18 inches of her small bowel and gave her an ileostomy bag. Using the ileostomy bag was her only chance at survival.

“I was telling them I didn’t want an ileostomy bag, but it was my only option of survival,” she said.

Danson has to avoid high-fibre food and caffeine, while taking supplements and drinking green tea to keep her condition in check.