Covid-19 world
Image Credit: National Post

Covid-19 Cases Nears 33 Million, Death Tally Crosses 996,000

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 33 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 996,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,977,556 and the fatalities rose to 996,674, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,113,666 and 204,750, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,992,532, while the country’s death toll soared to 94,503.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,717,991), Russia (1,146,273, Colombia (813,056), Peru (800,142), Mexico (730,317, Spain (716,481), Argentina (711,325), South Africa (670,766), France (552,473), Chile (457,901), Iran (446,448), the UK (437,516), Bangladesh (359,148), Iraq (349,450) and Saudi Arabia (333,193), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 141,741.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (76,430), the UK (42,077), Italy (35,835), Peru (32,142), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,589), Colombia (25,488), Russia (20,239), South Africa (16,398), Argentina (15,749), Chile (12,641), Ecuador (11,279) and Indonesia (10,386).

(IANS)

