Coronavirus outbreak: When and how to use masks

Bhubaneswar: Due to coronavirus outbreak people across the globe are more or less trying to keep them away from COVID 19, the deadly virus. As a precautionary measure people are seen wearing masks and using sanitizers to not to get infected. In this context, here are a few tips about when and how to use masks. These instructions are available on the official site of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: When and how to use masks:

When to use a mask

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask