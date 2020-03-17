Coronavirus outbreak: When and how to use masks
Bhubaneswar: Due to coronavirus outbreak people across the globe are more or less trying to keep them away from COVID 19, the deadly virus. As a precautionary measure people are seen wearing masks and using sanitizers to not to get infected. In this context, here are a few tips about when and how to use masks. These instructions are available on the official site of World Health Organisation (WHO).
When and how to use masks:
When to use a mask
- If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.
- Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.
- Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.
How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask
- Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
- Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
- To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.