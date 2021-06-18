Botswana discovered world’s third largest diamond

Gaborone: A 1,098-carat diamond believed to be the third-largest stone ever to be mined in 50 years.It has been discovered by Debswana Diamond Company, a Botswana diamond firm.

Presently, the largest diamond ever is the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond which was discovered in South Africa in 1905. The second-largest diamond is the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona discovered by Lucara Diamonds in Botswana in 2015.

The newly discovered stone was found on June 1, and was presented to the current President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi. It was presented by Lynette Armstrong, who is the acting managing director of Debswana Diamond Company. Later, this information came to the public on June 16.

Managing Director Lynette Armstrong informed that this is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation.

He further added, “From our preliminary analysis it could be the world’s third-largest gem-quality stone. The decision whether to sell it through the De Beers channel or through the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company is yet to be made”.

According to the Mineral Minister, Lefoko Moagi, The discovery of the Gem is yet to be named. The stone measures 73mm long, 52mm wide, and 27mm thick, could not have come at a better time after the COVID-19 pandemic hit diamond sales in 2020, Minerals minister Lefoko Moagi added.

The discovery of diamonds will now contribute to the country’s GDP. The government will receive as much as 80% of the income from Debswana’s sales through dividends, royalties, and taxes.