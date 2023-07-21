Auckland shooting victims are 2 men aged in 40s: Police

Auckland: The victims of a deadly shooting in Auckland were two men aged in their 40s, New Zealand Police confirmed on Friday.

The two victims worked at the construction site, which was the scene of Thursday shooting incident, alongside the deceased offender, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, who also worked there, Relieving Auckland District Commander, Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said.

It remained unknown if the gunman, who had been on home detention on family violence charges, was shot by police or took his own life as the investigation proceeds, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

A scene examination will continue at the site of Thursday’s tragic incident in the largest city of New Zealand, Patel said, adding CBD residents and workers can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as this work is undertaken.

Post-mortem exams are expected to be completed in the coming days, he said.

Thursday’s deadly shooting occurred hours before the FIFA Women’s World Cup opening match, leaving three people, including the gunman, dead and six others injured, including a police officer.

Patel said the wounded police officer remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Three other people injured in the incident remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two people have been discharged from the hospital, he said.

The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk and there is no change to New Zealand’s security threat level, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the media.

He has ruled out a terrorist attack.