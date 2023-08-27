3 Ukrainian pilots killed in military trainer jet collision

Kiev: In a devastating incident, three Ukrainian pilots lost their lives when two L-39 trainer aircraft collided over a region west of the capital. The country’s air force reported this tragic event on Saturday.

The crash took place on Friday, when two aircraft were performing a combat task, the statement said on Saturday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is hoping for the quick training of Ukrainian crews to operate 61 F-16 fighter jets provided by Western allies, expressed his grief. He specifically mentioned Andriy Pilshchykov, one of the pilots who passed away, as someone who had greatly contributed to their country.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing, and President Zelenskiy stated in his video address that it’s too early to discuss details. However, he assured that all circumstances surrounding the accident will be thoroughly examined.

The Ukrainian air force conveyed their condolences to the families of the pilots, acknowledging the profound loss this tragedy represents.

President Zelenskiy also extended his condolences to the families of the pilots and emphasized that Ukraine will always remember those who defended the country’s skies.