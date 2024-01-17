20 killed in massive explosion at firework factory in Thailand

Bangkok: Atleast 20 killed in massive explosion that took place at fireworks factory in central Suphan Buri province in Thailand on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours in Suphan Buri province which is about 120 km (74.56 miles ) north of Bangok, informs police.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The provincial governor told the Reuters news agency that no survivors had yet been found.

(More details awaited)

