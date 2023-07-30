10 dead, 100 injured after a fireworks warehouse exploded in Thailand

At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a fireworks warehouse exploded in Thailand, government officials said.

explosion in firecracker factory in Thailand
Representational (Photo Credit: IANS)

Thailand: At least ten people killed and more than hundred injured after a fireworks warehouse exploded in the country’s Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, destroyed 10 houses and partially damaged about 100 houses in a market in Narathiwat province, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

Authorities have now brought the fire under control and are searching for anyone who may be trapped under the debris, Ratchada added in a statement.

The Narathiwat province’s Public Relations Department also said that at least 118 people were hurt, and residents of more than 200 households were affected. Those wounded, including 14 in critical condition, were sent to local hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed relevant agencies to provide support for the injured and those affected.

