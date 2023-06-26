1 killed, 11 injured after attackers hurl grenades on house in Pakistan

World
By IANS 0
Islamabad: At least one person was killed while 11 others were injured in an attack on a house in Bannu district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police said that the incident took place on Sunday in Mera Khel area of the district early in the morning, when unknown men attacked the residence of a local citizen with a couple of hand grenades, followed by firing, and fled.

The explosion left men, women and children injured, said police, adding that the injured were shifted to a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the reports, police registered the case while the complainant told them that he had no enmity with anyone.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

