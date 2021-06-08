The messaging app WhatsApp offers a lot of features to its users. One of these features is Delete for Everyone. Through this feature, messages sent on WhatsApp can be disappeared. Many times we delete the message sent to us by our friends or close people that we might have deleted. However, sometimes we want to read the deleted message as well. Perhaps there is something hidden in it that the person in front wants to hide from us, or there may be some other reason.

Today we are going to tell you how to read deleted messages on WhatsApp even after being deleted on WhatsApp. For this, you have to download a third-party app on your smartphone. This app saves incoming notifications on your phone. As soon as someone sends you a message on WhatsApp, his notification will also be saved in it. Then even after the message is deleted, it can be read through this app.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Go to the Google Play Store and download the notification history tracker app. One such app is Notisave. This app has got more than 1 crore downloads. After the app is installed, give all the necessary permissions. The app will need to read notifications, photos, media and files, and turn on the auto-start option. Once this is done, this app will start keeping log of notifications that come to your phone including WhatsApp messages. Even if a user deletes a message after sending it on WhatsApp, you will still be able to read it in the Notisave app. You will also be able to read notifications that have been swiped by mistake. The thing to note is that if you use the free version of the app, then you will also have to see ads. It also has a paid version, for which a charge of Rs 65 is charged per month. Apart from this, the app can only recover simple text messages. Media files like GIFs, images and videos cannot be recovered through this.

(Source: livehindustan.com)