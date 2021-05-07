WhatsApp is one of the popular messaging platform across the World as well as in India. Recently the messaging platform has announced that it will soon introduce an option for sticker suggestions during a chat. This feature will be rolled on Android as well as iOS platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature of Sticker suggestions is currently under development and will be available for users soon.

How does the feature work

According to the report, when a user types a word, the sticker suggestions feature will analyse it and search the user’s library. If any sticker relevant to the typed word is available in the library, the app will notify it.

However, this feature will work with WhatsApp’s built-in sticker library. The compatibility of the sticker suggestion feature with third-party app stickers is yet unknown. This seems to be matter of concern as WhatsApp’s built-in sticker library is limited. On the other hand, third party sticker apps provide many options for users on both Android and iOS platforms.