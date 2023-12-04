WhatsApp to introduce cross-platform status sharing with Instagram

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will enable users to share their status updates directly as Stories on Instagram. This enhancement is expected to streamline the process of sharing updates across platforms and is considered the next logical step after WhatsApp introduced the ability to share status updates directly with Facebook.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently in the works and is part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update. The update aims to improve the status-sharing feature, making it compatible with Insagram. Users will have the option to share their updates on Instagram, which offers more extensive photo and video editing features.

The report emphasizes that the integration will be optional, leaving the decision to share updates on Instagram entirely in the hands of the user. While the feature is anticipated to enhance cross-platform sharing, some users may find it lacking compared to directly posting on Instagram, which offers more extensive photo and video editing features.

WhatsApp’s move towards interoperability aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of integrating its social media platforms. The integration of WhatsApp with Instagram is expected to offer a more seamless experience for users who frequent both platforms.

In addition to this cross-platform sharing feature, WhatsApp has recently introduced an AI chat feature. The AI chatbot, powered by Meta AI, aims to enhance user experience by providing quick access to AI-powered chats. This feature, initially unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg in September, has been refined in the latest beta release (version 2.23.24.26) for Android, with a dedicated button on the home screen for swift access to the AI chatbot.