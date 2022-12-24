Vijay Sales Apple Days sale: Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 69,900 and more, Check all deals

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale has gone live from December 23. The retailer is offering year-end deals and discounts on various Apple products including iPhone, iPads and other accessories during its Apple Days sale.

Check all the deals on Apple products including the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 series

Apple launched the iPhone 14 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Vijay Sale is currently offering the iPhone for Rs 74,900 during the Apple Days sale. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. With all the discounts, the price of the device comes down to Rs 69,900.

You can cut down the cost of the iPhone 14 Rs 8,000 by opting for the exchange deal that offers an exchange value is over Rs 5,000, and an additional bonus exchange value of Rs 3,000.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs 78,699, the iPhone 14 Pro starts from Rs 1,26,100 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from Rs 1,35,800.

You can also buy the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at a discounted prices of Rs 52,900 and Rs 62,900 respectively.

However, the Rs 5000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards is only applicable on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and a discount worth Rs 3000 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The Pro models have no instant HDFC discount.

Apple Watch, iPads and MacBooks

The iPad Gen 9 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 25,700 and the new iPad Gen 10 starts at Rs 39,490 during the Apple Days sale (inclusive of discount). The iPad Air Gen 5 is listed at Rs 51,700 while the iPad Pro is being offered at Rs 73,000.

The MacBook Air M1 now carries a price tag of Rs 77,900 and the MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 95,500 during the sale on Vijay Sales. The MacBook Pro M2 starts at Rs 1,04,300. These are inclusive of the Rs 10,000 HDFC discount.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also getting discounts and is available for Rs 39,900, while the Apple Watch SE is available for Rs 26,000. You can get the Apple Watch Ultra for Rs 82,300 and the Apple AirPods Pro is available for Rs 23,400 on Vijay Sales.