This is the most common password used in India, Check the top 10 list here

In this age of Internet, information is everything and passwords play a vital role in it. However, while using a password for authentication purposes on the Internet users are not careful and use very casual/ weak password. A weak password is not only crackable within seconds but also unusable to protect your information on the web. You will be surprised to know that the most used password in India is ‘password’ and around 3.5 lakh people are using it.

According to reports by Nord Security’s password manager arm NordPass, the Top 10 passwords in India followed by ‘password’ are 123456, 12345678, bigbasket, 13456789, [email protected], 1234567890, anmol123, abcd1234 and google dummy.

On the other hand, the ‘password’ continues to be the most used password across the world. It is used by as many as 4.9 million or 49 lakh people on the internet. This password is one of the most vulnerable passwords and can be cracked less than 1 second.

The findings have also found that the 10 passwords across the world followed by ‘password’ are 123456, 123456789, guest, qwerty, 12345678, 111111, 12345, col123456 and 123123.

The research was conducted by independent researchers and is based on data from 30 important countries. A total of 3TB database was evaluated during the research.

Current events affect password pattern

During 2021/ 2022, films and shows like Batman, Euphoria, and Encanto were among the most popular releases and many popular passwords were based on them. While “batman” was used 2,562,776 times as password, “euphoria” 53,993, and “encanto” 10,808 times. Similarly, the password “Oscars” was used 62,983 times.

Researchers have noticed a pattern of password every year. The popular categories which are used by people to decide their password are Fashion Brands, Sports, Movies, Artists, Cars, Food, Swear words and Video games. It is also found that worst passwords keep changing from year after year.