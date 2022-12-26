These smartphones will not support WhatsApp from December 31, Check the list of devices

WhatsApp is perhaps one of the essential apps on a smartphone. The Meta-owned messaging app keeps updating from time to time and discards some smartphones if they run outdated OS. WhatsApp will not work on some smartphones from December 31, 2022. The list of smartphones includes devices from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and many more, reported Gizchina.

The devices which will not be able to run WhatsApp are mentioned below.

Apple

The devices from Apple that will not support WhatsApp are iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

Huawei

The devices from Huawei that will not support WhatsApp are Huawei Ascend D, Huawei Ascend D1, Huawei Ascend D2, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend Mate and Huawei Ascend P1.

LG

The majority of the devices that will stop supporting WhatsApp are from LG. The devices are LG Enact, LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus 4X HD, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus F6, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus L4 II Dual, LG Optimus L5, LG , Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus L7, LG Optimus L7 II, LG Optimus L7 II Dual and LG Optimus Nitro HD.

Sony Xperia

The devices from Sony that will not support WhatsApp are Sony Xperia Arc S, Sony Xperia miro, and Sony Xperia Neo L.

Other Smartphones

The smartphones that will be discontinued in the future are Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight ZT, Memo ZTE V956, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, Archos 53 Platinum, Grand S Flex ZTE, Grand X Quad V987 ZTE and HTC Desire 500.