Tesla to enter into the Smartphone market, launch date in December !

After reaching an unprecedented height in the car and space industry, Tesla is rumoured to have decided to venture into the smartphone industry in near future. According to reports, Tesla is going to launch its 1st Smartphone in December 2022.

Though the company has not made any declaration about this, but rumours are spreading about the Tesla Pi Phone. Here we enlist some features and specification details of the phone that is expected to be rolled in December last.

Tesla Pi Phone Price (Rumoured)

Price:

According to The Tech Outlook, the price of the Tesla phone is expected to be somewhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

Tesla Pi Phone Specifications (Rumoured)

Display:

Tesla Pi Phone is expected to have an 6.7 inches OLED panel with a screen resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The pixel density of the Pi Phone is said to be 458 PPI, and the refresh rate is 120 Hz.

The device will be protected with Scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating.

Cameras:

Tesla Pi Phones will sport a triple rear camera setup with all three cameras will be of 50MP. The cameras’ features may include Dual-pixel PDAF, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), ProRes, Cinematic mode, and stereo sound rec. At the front pf the phone, it will have a single punch-hole camera with 40 MP. It has features like HDR and gyro-EIS.

Connectivity:

Tesla Pi Phone is speculated to have Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band. It will also have Bluetooth connectivity with V 5.2, A2DP, and LE, and supports GPS with A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Performance:

Tesla has reportedly designed its own chipset for the Tesla Pi Phone and named it the Tesla processor. For GPU Tesla used its own Tesla GPU. The storage type used in the Pi phone is NVMe.

Battery:

There are not many details about the battery of the Pi Phone but it is expected to be 5000 mAh.

Design:

Tesla Pi Phone will come with a height, width, and thickness of 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.6 respectively. It has a weight of 202 Grams.