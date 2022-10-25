BSNL launches new Rs 1198 and Rs 439 plans as Diwali Offer 2022

On the occasion of Diwali, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new prepaid plans as a part of the Diwali offer 2022 for consumers all across the country. The two new plans are Rs 1198 and Rs 439 plan.

It is noteworthy to mention that BSNL may not offer these plans in few circles, but as the two new plans are being offered as a part of the Diwali offer, almost every user should be able to recharge with the two new plans.

Let’s take a look at their benefits.

BSNL Diwali Offer Plans Explained

The Rs 439 plan and Rs 1198 plan are the two new plans which are a part of the Diwali offer from BSNL. Users can go to the official website of BSNL or download the telco’s Selfcare mobile app to recharge these two new plans. See the plan validity and offer details below:

BSNL Rs 1198 Plan

BSNL’s Rs 1198 plan offers 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS per month for users. The plan has a valid period of 365 days or 12 months. Every month the benefits will renew up till the expiry of the prepaid plan. So, this plan will be good for those users who want a long-term prepaid plan at an affordable cost with basic benefits.

BSNL Rs 439 Plan

The Rs 439 plan from BSNL will be helpful for those consumers who only need voice calling benefits rather than data balance. The Rs 439 plan comes with unlimited voice calling along with a total of 300 SMS. The user can use this plan for only 90 days. However, there is no data benefit included with this plan at all.

In short, the user who rarely uses mobile network services but consumes calling services regularly can opt for the 1198 plan. Meanwhile, consumers who only need calling service and don’t require data benefits can recharge with the Rs 439 plan.