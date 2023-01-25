Tecno Spark Go 2023 launched in India, Costs just Rs 6,999 and offers great features

Tecno Spark Go 2023 edition has been launched in India at just Rs 6999. The smartphone is meant for those customers who want the basic features of an android smartphone in a low budget. The smartphone gets 5000mAh battery along with Type-C charger. The smartphone is a 4G smartphone and gets a dual-ring camera setup.

Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 gets a 3GB RAM along with storage of 32GB. The storage of the device can be increased up to Rs 6999. The colour options on the smartphone include Nebula Purple, Endless Black, and Uyuni Blue.

In terms of camera, the smartphone gets a dual camera setup. While the primary sensor is 13MP, the secondary AI lens. On the other hand, the front camera of the device is a 5MP unit and is housed in a water drop display. When it comes to display, the smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen that gets a refresh rate of 60Hz. The touch sampling rate is 120Hz and the aspect ratio is 20:9.

The water resistance of the smartphone is IPX2 rating.

When it comes to the Tecno Spark Go 2023, the battery of the smartphone is 5000mAh. The smartphone can offer a standby up to 32 days. In terms of charging, the smartphone gets a Type C 10W charger in the box. Other important features include a fingerprint sensor at the rear and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The smartphone offers HiOS 12.0 which is based on Android 12. The sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass etc.