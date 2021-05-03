Samsung Galaxy M32 Could Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Price, Specs

Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new budget phone in the Galaxy M series in India. The new Samsung phone is expected to be Galaxy M32.

As per a report, Samsung Galaxy M32 was allegedly spotted on a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site.

The alleged BIS certification of the Samsung has hinted that it could be launched in India soon.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been spotted on Geekbench earlier, which gives us a feeling that its launch is imminent.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, a Samsung phone with the model number ‘SM-M325F/DS’ which is the expected to be Galaxy M32 has been found listed on the BIS certification site.

Since the Samsung phone has made its way to BIS, we can expect it to launch in India pretty soon.

However, apart from the model number and the possibility of the launch, the listing did not reveal any more details about the phone.

Though the BIs does not reveal any specification details of the upcoming phone a recent Geekbench listing has already hinted some key specs of the phone.

The Geekbench listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M32is likely to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, paired with 6GB of RAM.

The upcoming Samsung phone was also listed on another DEKRA certification site which hinted that the phone could have a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy M32 is expected to have a low price and may come under the Rs 20,000 in India. The will likely have 4G connectivity only. It is expected to launch in India this month.

You should note that, Samsung has not confirmed the launch date and has not revealed any details about the phone so we can get the detailed information of the phone after its launch.