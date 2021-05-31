The Specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone Samsung Galaxy A03s has been leaked online. The Galaxy A03s is assumed to be the successor of Samsung Galaxy A02s, which was launched in 2020.

According to reports by 91Mobiles and tipster OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy A03s borrows a lot of looks from the Samsung Galaxy A02s. However, the fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy A03s is side-mounted and the device gets a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Both the features were missing from the Galaxy A02s.

The Galaxy A03s has a triple camera setup on the rear and a selfie camera at the front. The rear camera setup consists of 13MP primary sensor along with two 2MP cameras. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor and is located at the curved water-drop style notch. The device has a 6.5 inch display and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, there is no information about the battery or the processor of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A02s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The device is comes with a 5000mAh battery and a support for 15W fast charging.