New Delhi: Telecom major Reliance Jio has launched two prepaid plans of 49 and 69 respectively.

49 plan comes with a validity of 14 days with jio-jio unlimited calls. 250 calling minutes will be provided for calling to other users, along with 25 sms daily. 2 GB data along with complimentary Jio apps is also provided.

69 plan comes with a validity of 14 days, with unlimited jio-jio calling, 250 minutes calling to other users, 25 sms, and 500mb daily data.

The plans will be light on the user’s pocket and provide excellent benefits. The customers availing the benefit will be Jio-phone users. Recently company has upgraded from 2020 plan to 2021 plan.