Jio Digital
Pic Courtesy: iGyaan

Reliance Jio introduces two new plans, starts at 49

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 63

New Delhi: Telecom major Reliance Jio has launched two prepaid plans of 49 and 69 respectively.

49 plan comes with a validity of 14 days with jio-jio unlimited calls. 250 calling minutes will be provided for calling to other users, along with 25 sms daily. 2 GB data along with complimentary Jio apps is also provided.

Related News

Galaxy Z Flip sells out during 2nd pre-order sale in India

512GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India

Police Files Criminal Cases Against WhatsApp, Twitter,…

Google Translate adds support for Odia language

69 plan comes with a validity of 14 days, with unlimited jio-jio calling, 250 minutes calling to other users, 25 sms, and 500mb daily data.

The plans will be light on the user’s pocket and provide excellent benefits. The customers availing the benefit will be Jio-phone users.  Recently company has upgraded from 2020 plan to 2021 plan.

You might also like
Technology

Galaxy Z Flip sells out during 2nd pre-order sale in India

Technology

512GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India

Technology

Police Files Criminal Cases Against WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok In India

State

Google Translate adds support for Odia language

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.